KCPD searching for missing 14-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old.

Tarronee Burris was last seen around 7 a.m. Thursday in the area of 27th Street and Raytown Road.

Police say she was wearing a black Nike coat, grey and white Northface sweatshirt, dark blue distressed jeans and black Crocs.

She is around 5’1” tall and weighs around 145 pounds.

Her family is concerned for her welfare, according to KCPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KCPD Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150

