KCPD searching for missing 22-year-old

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department
Posted at 3:30 PM, Apr 21, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 22-year-old Alex G. Gardner.

Police say he was last seen Thursday in the area of NW 59th Terrace and Kirkwood Avenue in what police believe is a blue 2009 Honda CRV.

Gardner is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He also has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He may be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Police say Gardner is known to frequent the Country Club Plaza area and may require medical attention once he is located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or KCPD Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5043.

