KCPD searching for missing 26-year-old

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department
Posted at 10:16 PM, Jul 02, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate missing 26-year-old Nicholle Jackson.

Jackson was last seen Friday morning near 31st and Van Brunt.

Police say she was wearing a red pair of basketball shorts with a white T-shirt.

She is five feet, six inches tall and 125 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a Hello Kitty tattoo on her left arm.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.

