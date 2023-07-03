KCPD searching for missing 26-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate missing 26-year-old Nicholle Jackson.

Jackson was last seen Friday morning near 31st and Van Brunt.

Police say she was wearing a red pair of basketball shorts with a white T-shirt.

She is five feet, six inches tall and 125 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a Hello Kitty tattoo on her left arm.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.

—