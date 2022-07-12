Police locate formerly missing 33-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE | Police say Neff has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 33-year-old man.

Daniel Neff was last seen July 12 at around 6 a.m. in the 8800 block of northeast 116th Place.

Neff is 6 feet, 10 inches tall, 230 lbs, with brown hair and eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue hospital scrubs.

Neff drives a brown Ford Explorer with a Missouri license plate marked with LF5B1V.

Police report that he has some medical conditions, and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220 or 911.

