Police locate formerly missing 33-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE | Police say Neff has been located and is safe.
ORIGINAL STORY | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 33-year-old man.
Daniel Neff was last seen July 12 at around 6 a.m. in the 8800 block of northeast 116th Place.
Neff is 6 feet, 10 inches tall, 230 lbs, with brown hair and eyes.
He was last seen wearing blue hospital scrubs.
Neff drives a brown Ford Explorer with a Missouri license plate marked with LF5B1V.
Police report that he has some medical conditions, and his family is concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220 or 911.