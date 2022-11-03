KCPD locates missing 73-year-old

UPDATE, 2:38 p.m. | KCMO police report the 73-year-old has been located and is safe.

EARLIER | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 73-year-old man.

Ronald Rattler was last seen Sept. 21, 2022.

He is 5’10” tall and weighs 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Police say he is known to frequent the area near Longview Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

His family says he has undiagnosed dementia. Thus, they are concerned for his safety and well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220.

