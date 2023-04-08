KCPD searching for missing 74-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 74-year-old woman.

Gaynell Harris-Moore was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of 3707 E. 47th Terrace in KCMO.

The five-foot, nine-inch woman, who weighs around 180 pounds, is believed to be wearing a beige/black jacket with black or blue jeans, per police.

She is likely traveling on foot.

Police say Harris-Moore's family is concerned for her health and well-being due to medical issues.

Anyone who sees Harris-Moore is asked to call 911 and/or the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220.

