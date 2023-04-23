KCPD searching for missing 83-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 83-year-old man.

Calvin Norwood was last seen around 2 p.m. Sunday walking north of the 5800 block of State Line Road.

Police say he may be wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, gray shoes and a two-tone blue U.S. Air Force hat.

Norwood’s family is concerned for his well-being as he lives with dementia and may be confused.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

—