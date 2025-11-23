KCPD searching for missing and endangered 8-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing and endangered 8-year-old girl.

Farayah Tyler-Haynes was last seen Saturday, November 22nd at 11 p.m. near 68th St. and Bales Ave. Police say she was wearing pink pajama pants, a white t-shirt and pink and white Nike shoes.

Farayah is a white female, four-feet nine-inches tall, weighs 112 lbs. and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police believe Farayah either left on her own or is with a family member, KCPD Captain Jake Becchina said in a press release.

If you see Farayah or know of her whereabouts, call 911.