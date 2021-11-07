KCPD searching for missing juvenile

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing juvenile.

Peyton T. Rhodes, 12, was reportedly last seen at home in the 9000 block of North Helena Avenue Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m.

His mother Tiffany Rhodes reported him missing Sunday.

Peyton is around five feet tall and 170 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts.

Anyone who locates Peyton is asked to call 911 immediately.

