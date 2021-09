KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are asking for your help in finding two missing juveniles.

Anigha-Hill Maynard and Jamyah Johnson were last seen on September 24th.

The two sisters ran away from the area of Linwood and Main Street.

Hill-Maynard is 14 years old and 5 feet, 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Johnson is 12 years old and 5 feet, 2 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see them you are asked to call 911.