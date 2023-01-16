KCPD searching for missing Kansas City, Missouri, woman last seen leaving hospital on Jan. 11

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was last seen leaving the hospital on Jan. 11.

A police spokesperson said Deshauna Roberts, 50, left University Health Truman Medical Center around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. She has not been seen since, prompting concern from her family.

Roberts has several medical conditions that require medication which she may not have access to.

Police did not provide any detailed descriptions of Roberts.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or KCPD at 816-234-5220.

—