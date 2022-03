KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing man.

52-year-old Brent D. Kendrick was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning leaving Ugly Joe's Bar located at 1127 W. 103rd Street in KCMO, according to KCPD.

Kendrick was on foot.

He is 5’7” tall, 225 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes.

Kendrick was last seen wearing an unknown color jacket and blue V neck style shirt.

If located police ask you call 911.