KCPD searching for missing teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing teenage boy who was last seen on Thursday.

KCPD said Christian Del Rio was last seen around 11 a.m. leaving his residence near 52nd and N. Bristol Avenue.

Del Rio is 17-years-old, 5-foot-6 and weighs 120 pounds.

He was last seen wearing wearing a black baseball hat, black urban camo sweat shirt, black jacket, black sweat pants and carrying a white and blue Under Armour duffle bag.

Anyone with information about Del Rio's whereabouts or who has seen him is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

