KCPD seek assistance to locate man who left medical facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for help to find a man who needs immediate medical help.

Derrial Foster, 65, was last seen about 5:20 p.m. after he walked away from a medical center near Meyer Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.

Police said Foster is 5 feet, 11 inches, tall and weighs 220 pounds.

He is bald, blind in his left eye and has a scar on that eye.

Foster left the facility in blue hospital scrubs, police said.

Anyone with information on Foster's whereabouts should call 911.