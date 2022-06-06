KCPD seek help locating missing 63-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 63-year-old woman.

Doris Walker was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Sunday near the 2300 block of Lister Ave. She is believed to have been walking north.

Walker weighs about 170-180 pounds and is 5 feet, 10 inches tall. She also has black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, police said she was wearing a pink and white tie-dye hoodie, a beige jacket, grey sweatpants, black underwear over the sweatpants, one white flip flop and one black flip flop.

Police said Walker lives with dementia.

Anyone with information about Walker’s location is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220.

