KCPD seek missing 22-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 22-year-old woman.

Anita Singh was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday near Northwest 62nd Street and Harden Court.

She was wearing a grey hoodie and ripped blue jeans.

Police said she has threatened suicide and “wanting to harm her family.”

Singh currently is not taking prescribed medication and needs to be taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked call 911 or KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.