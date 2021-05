KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing and endangered 52-year-old man.

Gilberto Gutierrez was last seen Tuesday Bannister and View High Drive, and police said the circumstances of his disappearance were suspicious.

He is 5 feet, 8 inches, tall and weighs 180 pounds. Gutierrez has grey hair, brown eyes and grey facial hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.