KCPD seek public’s help to find missing man

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department
William Green, 64
Posted at 3:21 PM, Jan 14, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing man.

William Green, 64, was last seen Thursday at around 10:30 a.m. in the area of east 70th Terrace and Prospect Avenue.

He is about five feet, nine inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Green was last seen wearing a grey hat, black coat, blue jeans and black shoes.

Police say Green has medical needs and must receive his medications via medical personnel.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.

