KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department located the family of a boy dropped off at the Emanuel Cleaver Family Educational Center on Thursday.

The boy's name is Treylin, and he's between the ages three and four.

An adult male had waked into the center and dropped the boy off after asking staff to keep him safe.

Agents from the Missouri Department of Social Services Children's Division took the boy into protective custody until the family was located.