KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 58-year-old man.

Steven H. Kump was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Sunday in the area of 27th Street and Quincy Avenue.

Police say Kump was dressed in a black jacket and blue jeans. He is also 6’3” tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Kump requires a walker to move and has a traumatic brain injury, per KCPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.