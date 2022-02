KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for help to locate a child who was taken from Children’s Mercy Hospital against medical advice.

Matayus Augustine, 10, is considered missing and endangered.

His mother took him from the hospital against medical advice and he’s in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information about Matayus’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 816-234-5150.