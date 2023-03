KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 29-year-old Divante J. Kernell.

Kernell was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of East 87th Street and Lane Avenue.

He is said to have been driving his black 2013 Toyota Corolla.

Police are concerned for his mental and physical health.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

