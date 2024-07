UPDATE | KCPD updated that the boy's family was located.

ORIGINAL POST | Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public’s help to reunite a found juvenile with his parent or guardian.

Officers found the boy Wednesday near the area of E. 12th Street and Hardesty Avenue.

Police said the boy is roughly 4 years old and may go by the first name of Emillano.

Anyone with information should call 911 or KCPD at 816-234-5150.

