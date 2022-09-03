KCPD sergeant who arrested homicide suspect goes for ride of her life with U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sgt. Bobbie King loves serving the community with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

In October 2021, King arrested a suspect accused of killing a man and nearly killing an elderly woman.

For her efforts, King was recognized and traded her police uniform for pilot gear for a day.

Part of the temporary career change included the chance to fly with the U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds.

"I was very excited about the opportunity to be even nominated for the chance to do something like this," she said.

King had trouble finding words to describe what flying was like.

"The flight was indescribable. You can't really put into words, when you take off, the force that you feel and how fast you're going on and the pilot, he's amazing," she said.

During her ride, King got to the Lake of Ozarks in nine minutes. There, she was able to wave at people and did some stunts.

