Woman charged with 12 felonies in KCK crime spree

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The woman who allegedly went on a deadly bi-state crime spree Wednesday, has been charged with 12 felonies, the Wyandotte County prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

Alyssa L. Arreola is charged with second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, three counts of burglary, three counts of theft of a firearm, and two counts of theft of a vehicle.

The counts were laid out in a warrant filed Thursday afternoon in Wyandotte County District Court.

Arreola allegedly stole a vehicle and was involved in a series of crashes before breaking into several residences in Kansas City, Kansas.

She allegedly stabbed a woman, who suffered non-life-threatening at one home, and later shot a man to death in the 7900 block of Sandusky Avenue.

The charging documents identify the deceased man as Isidro Garcia-Jimenez.

“They lost a good one, a good man and a good heart,” Jaron Briggs, who lived next door to the man who was shot and killed, said Wednesday night. “... It’s heartbreaking, it doesn’t seem real.”

Police said Wednesday afternoon that a vehicle Arreola stole at the homicide scene was later found near East 14th Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Melissa Mairs/KSHB 41 News

KCK police announced that a person of interest was taken into custody at that time.

