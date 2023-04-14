KCPD suspect ‘foul play’ in disappearance of 34-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 34-year-old woman.

Mallory Rogers was last seen around midnight on March 27 near East 11th Street and Grand Boulevard downtown.

“There is a strong indication of foul play, and the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is concerned for her well-being,” according to a KCPD news release.

It is unknown what clothing Rogers was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220.

