KCPD: Suspected drunk driver kills recent UMKC School of Law graduate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A recent University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law graduate and student representative to the University of Missouri Board of Curators died in a Thursday morning car crash.

A suspected drunk driver ran a red light and collided with a car driven by Remington Williams, 25, at West 75th Street and Ward Parkway in Kansas City, Missouri, according to KCMO police.

Williams died at the scene

The driver of the Jeep that hit Williams' car was arrested at the scene, according to police.

Williams was appointed a student representative to the Board of Curators by Gov. Mike Parson in July 2020.

"The student representative to the UM Board of Curators serves as the students' voice to the governing body of the University of Missouri System, which includes the University of Missouri-Columbia, UMKC, Missouri University of Science and Technology and UMSL," according to a news release from the university system.

The Missouri Senate confirms the student, who serves a two-year term.

“Remington dedicated himself to the service of the University of Missouri,” UM President Mun Choi said in a statement from the University of Missouri Board of Curators. “As a student of not one, but two System universities, Remington was deeply connected to his fellow students and advocated for their interests to the Board of Curators. He will be sorely missed.”

Williams' academic achievements were many.

He graduated from Georgetown College in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and Spanish, according to the news release.

Williams served as the student body president and president of his fraternity at Georgetown College.

In addition, Williams was a member of the Law Review and Honor Court at UMKC, the release states.

“Remington was an outstanding individual and a tremendous asset to the Board of Curators,” Board Chair Darryl Chatman said in the news release. “He was actively engaged with the students at each of our four universities and worked to amplify their successes, promote their stories and ensure their concerns were heard. Remington was the best of us, and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

