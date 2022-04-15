Watch
KCPD to perform 12-hour Traffic Safety Operation April 16-17

MSHP, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to assist
Jonathan Goede/KSHB 41 News
Posted at 1:27 PM, Apr 15, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department announced in a press conference Friday it will perform a large-scale Traffic Safety Operation from Saturday through Sunday to combat the high number of fatality crashes.

Beginning 4 p.m. Saturday, KCPD will begin patrolling, looking specifically for “speeders and impaired drivers,” according to KCPD.

The operation will conclude at 4 a.m. Sunday.

Areas that will be patrolled have been selected based on data on where high quantities of fatal crashes have occurred over the last 10 years.

Thus far in 2022, there have been 31 fatal crashes compared to 17 at this time in 2021.

In addition to KCPD’s DUI Unit and Enforcement and Investigations officers, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will assist in the operation.

