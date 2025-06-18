KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

—

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department unveiled a new state-of-the-art Bomb and Arson command vehicle on Wednesday.

The new unit replaces a nearly 30-year-old predecessor.

KCPD unveils new state-of-the-art Bomb and Arson command vehicle

KCPD Chief Stacey Graves emphasized the importance of modern technology.

"If you look at cellphones in the 1990s and what a cellphone can do and their capacity now, you can translate that to this truck right here when comparing technology," she said.

La'Nita Brooks KCPD Chief Stacey Graves

The new command vehicle, equipped with advanced tools like a robot and a drone, cost approximately $750,000.

Rather than taxpayer dollars, the funding was sourced from the Police Foundation of Kansas City, a nonprofit organization made up of business leaders that aims to strengthen police services and reduce crime.

Tye Grant is the president and CEO of the foundation.

La'Nita Brooks Tye Grant President & CEO Police Foundation of Kansas City

"We want to have absolutely the best police department and best-resourced police department we have," Grant said. "That, in itself, is proactive to reduce crime."

The new command vehicle allows officers to access all equipment from inside. Plus, it integrates various public safety features.

Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson highlighted the vehicle's role in enhancing community safety in the lead-up to events such as the 2026 World Cup.

"In just one short year, we're going to have a massive concentration of beautiful people from all over the world," Johnson said. "But when you have that atmosphere, unfortunately, tragic things can happen."

La'Nita Brooks Jackson County Prosecutor, Melesa Johnson

The ability to deploy drones and robots provides first responders with a "bird's-eye view" of situations, enabling them to respond effectively and keep the public safe.

“You can move and manipulate a suspicious package or device before our officers get into close proximity," Graves said. "So it’s our hands before we come in.”

—