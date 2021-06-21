KCPD says standoff suspect taken into custody peacefully

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE | The suspect was exited the residence and was taken into custody peacefully at around 10:15 p.m. Sunday night.

Prior to exiting, KCPD says it appears the suspect attempted to set the residence on fire.

KCFD assisted with extinguishing the small fire and officers cleared the residence for any further people.

No other people were located inside the residence.

ORIGINAL STORY | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is in a stand off in the 11400 block of Delmar Avenue.

According to KCPD public information officer Jacob Becchina the incident started with a disturbance call at around 8 p.m.

Officers learned that a suspect involved in the disturbance pointed a gun the rest of the family.

The suspect left the residence, at which time officers ensured the rest of the family was out of the residence and safe. However, the suspect later returned.

Officers called for additional resources and negotiators to scene where they continue to work to bring the suspect out of the residence.

