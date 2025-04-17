KCPD working to recover body found in Missouri River

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri police department is working to recover a body in the Missouri River.

Emergency crews were called to the Missouri River near 7808 E. Levee Road shortly after noon on a possible body in the river.

Both Kansas City Fire and KCPD crews responded to begin a search.

About 12:30 KCFD officials confirmed a body has been located on the south side of the river, south of the RailRoad bridge.

Kansas City police are now working to recover the body and begin an investigation.

We have a crew enroute, and will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

