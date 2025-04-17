Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

KCPD working to recover body found in Missouri River

KCPD
KSHB
KCPD
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri police department is working to recover a body in the Missouri River.

Emergency crews were called to the Missouri River near 7808 E. Levee Road shortly after noon on a possible body in the river.

Both Kansas City Fire and KCPD crews responded to begin a search.

About 12:30 KCFD officials confirmed a body has been located on the south side of the river, south of the RailRoad bridge.

Kansas City police are now working to recover the body and begin an investigation.

We have a crew enroute, and will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

042625_KSHB_GoS_DonateNow_480x360_sponsors.jpg

Gift of Sole - Learn More