KCPD works to locate individual last seen in KC, whose car was found abandoned in Utah

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is working to locate a 24-year-old individual last seen in Kansas City, Missouri.

The individual goes by Del Fig and prefers to use they/them pronouns. Fig was last seen in the area of East 40th Street and Euclid Avenue.

Fig previously went by the name Haley Townley.

They are white, have hazel eyes and green hair. Fig also has identifiable tattoos on their thighs. One tattoo is of a purple/blue squid on their right thigh, and the other is of a man in a KC Royals hat on their left thigh.

Fig's car was located abandoned in Utah, according to KCPD.

KCPD asks that anyone with information pertaining to Fig's disappearance contact the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

