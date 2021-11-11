Watch
KCPD youth program gets new pickleball courts thanks to local fundraiser

Posted at 8:56 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 21:56:49-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Kansas City, Missouri, youth program, the Police Athletic League of Kansas City (PAL), got a new venue to play sports thanks to a local fundraiser.

The department announced the opening of the new pickleball courts via Twitter.

A woman, Salli Katz, raised money for the new courts on behalf of her late boyfriend, according to the tweet.

PAL is a program that offers activities to youth and police officers. It offers a wide range of sport and activity-related programming.

Pickleball is a tennis-like game that combines elements of other sports, like badminton and table tennis.

