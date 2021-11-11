KCPD youth program gets new pickleball courts thanks to local fundraiser

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Kansas City, Missouri, youth program, the Police Athletic League of Kansas City (PAL), got a new venue to play sports thanks to a local fundraiser.

The department announced the opening of the new pickleball courts via Twitter.

A woman, Salli Katz, raised money for the new courts on behalf of her late boyfriend, according to the tweet.

Our PAL kids now have pickleball courts! A local woman, Salli Katz, fundraised the money to build the courts in loving memory of her boyfriend, Angelo Fiataruolo, who loved PAL and pickleball. It was Angelo’s dying wish that Salli, “do something special for PAL.” We’re grateful pic.twitter.com/V8coVe8Poq — kcpolice (@kcpolice) November 11, 2021

PAL is a program that offers activities to youth and police officers. It offers a wide range of sport and activity-related programming.

Pickleball is a tennis-like game that combines elements of other sports, like badminton and table tennis.