KCPS elementary students get free haircuts before winter break

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Friday, some elementary school students in the Kansas City Public Schools district got a visit not only from santa, but also licensed cosmetologists and barbers.

Free haircuts were given to kids at Faxon Elementary by The Walker Foundation to help them look and feel their best before winter break.

The event, dubbed “Holiday and Hair,” brought in more than a dozen people to give kids fades, lineups, twists and braids.

Families got to talk about the importance of hair and care.

“My nephew attends the school,” said Christopher Harris, a barber. “I had a number of barbers in my family. I just feel like haircuts make people feel better about themselves.”

KCPS says this is a free way to head into winter break upbeat.

“I don’t want to say burden, but it gives a lot of financial freedom off of somebody if haircuts can be provided for free,” Harris said. “Most kids’ parents don’t got it like that. Financially, this stuff is getting higher; haircuts are $40 now.”

For the students, it's a gift that really makes the difference.

“It’s a confidence booster,” said KJ Owens, a sixth grader at Faxon who received a haircut.

For Layla Owens, who is KJ's mother, it's one more thing her son can cross of his Christmas list.

“If someone is willing to help with that, that’s one more thing off the Christmas list," she said.

Harris weighed in on the difference getting a haircut can have on someone.

“Even if you’re having a bad day — you go see your barber (and) by the time you get out of the chair, slap the sauce, it will just change your whole attitude," Harris said. "Your mindset is different."

KJ weighed in on what getting the haircut meant to him.

“I’m very happy cause I’m not always able to get my hair done when I want to," he said.

