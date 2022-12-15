KCPS School Board to vote on revised Blueprint 2030 plan in January

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public School District Board of Directors will vote on whether to approve a revised Blueprint 2030 plan on Jan. 25, 2023.

The first phase of the plan is set to begin in the 2023-24 school year.

Central High School would be closed and that has parents, alumni and community leaders angry and looking for solutions to keep the school open.

The district held neighborhood meetings in the last few weeks where they heard strong criticism of the decision to close Central.

Two speakers during the public comment session at Wednesday's urged board members to find way to keep Central open.

The district posted answers on its website to questions about closing the school.

Recommendations call for high schools of at least 1,000 students and Central High School's current enrollment is 472.

Alumni groups have been encouraged to find students to increase enrollment at the school.

In addition, the plan calls for two signature schools — Lincoln Prep and Paseo Academy — and two neighborhood high schools, East and Southeast, according to the district's website.

The firm that helped devise the Blueprint 2030 plan did not include creation of another signature high school option, the website states.

The board decided this week to revise the Blueprint 2030 plan.

The revised plan will be rolled out at the school board's January 11, 2023, meeting.

