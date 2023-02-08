KCPS to cancel class for city-wide parade if Chiefs win Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — School will be out of session for Kansas City Public Schools for the Chiefs Kingdom Parade if Kansas City wins the Super Bowl, according to KCPS.

Staff and students will still have school Monday and Tuesday, following the Super Bowl, but if the Chiefs are victorious, then they will join in on the celebration.

"If our boys bring home the trophy, you better believe we're taking the day off to celebrate with our city," the district said in a Facebook post.

The district told its community to mark their calendars for a non-school/work day on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in the event of a Chiefs victory.

North Kansas City and Independence school districts said they are not yet able to announce any potential plans for the metro-wide celebration.

The De Soto School District said it does not have anything definitive but discussions are continuing.

School will operate as normal on Monday, Feb. 13.

The school district closed three years ago for the Super Bowl LIV parade. That decision was related to city-wide concerns about available staffing and substitute teachers and bus drivers, along with the number of families and staff who planned to attend the celebration, per the district.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to other Kansas City area school districts on their plans for a potential Chiefs Kingdom parade. This story will be updated as more information is received.