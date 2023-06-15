KC's latest soccer club aims to empower women on and off the field

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Athena FC will make it’s debut on the soccer field later this year as Kansas City's first only all female youth soccer club with an emphasis on developing women on and off the field, and offering mental health resources.

"All the staff primarily are women in the community that are successful, they've grown up playing sports and can help develop that next level for the females," said Emily Welch, coach for Athena FC.

Athena FC was started by JC Knapp after noticing there was a lack of resources and attention to female athletes, because the focus has primarily centered on male club teams.

The club will pair experienced soccer coaches with players to help elevate their soccer abilities and physical performance. However, the focus isn't just on soccer. A mental performance director will be available at select practices to normalize the conversation surrounding mental health and help players navigate through adversity. Knapp's goal is to support players to develop valuable skills they can take with them and use throughout their lives.

"If we can just enable these young ladies with a strong mental attitude, I think it treats them well in life, no matter if you're playing soccer, or if you're in a bedroom," explained Knapp.

Tryouts for Athena FC were held last week, and participating parents believe the club is a game changer and a chance for their daughters to score big even when the final whistle blows.

"I think it's unique, it's an awesome opportunity for all of the girls and it's building a program. There's been a need for it for a long time," said Katie Burkely, Athena FC parent.

For staff like Welch, they believe players will leave with a sense of confidence and with an empowering mindset.

"It's just helping them know that they're seen and heard, because so many times you see the club teams putting all the focus on the guys. We wanted one that specifically puts that same focus on the girls, so they don't feel like they're they're getting shorted," said Welch.

It's not too late to join Athena FC. Parents can still contact the club for additional information. Athena FC also forms part of the Heartland Soccer Association, the largest soccer league in the US.