KCUR-FM reporter Aviva Okeson-Haberman, 24, killed in shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCUR-FM, the National Public Radio affiliate in Kansas City, Missouri, announced the death of one of its reporters on Sunday.

The radio station reported Sunday that Aviva Okeson-Haberman, 24, died after suffering a gun shot wound in her apartment on Friday. The incident happened near the 2900 block of Lockridge Avenue.

Okeson-Haberman joined the KCUR team in 2019 according to radio station.

“Aviva was brilliant,” KCUR news director Lisa Rodriguez said. “Even as an intern, her approach to storytelling and her ability to hold those in power accountable paralleled many a veteran reporter. She was quiet, which made it all the more satisfying to hear her challenge politicians and hold her ground, even when people in positions of great power tried to belittle her.”

