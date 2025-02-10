KCUR Kansas City public radio to transition oversight by independent, third-party nonprofit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s KCUR-FM announced Monday it has launched the start of a three-year transition process that will end with the radio station being overseen by an independent, nonprofit board.

The move would separate oversight of the radio station away from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

The nonprofit Friends of KCUR — comprised of community stakeholders and donors — would oversee the station’s operations under the new structure.

Last week, UMKC Chancellor Mauli Agrawal presented the proposal to the University of Missouri Board of Curators. The curators supported the plan put forth by UMKC and a similar plan for the St. Louis public radio affiliate operated by the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

"This transition will set the stage for them to flourish and grow for decades to come," Agrawal said in a press release Monday. "We remain committed to actively supporting this transition and will work closely with the station and the community-led nonprofit to ensure they have the resources and tools needed to succeed."

The nonprofit group said KCUR General Manager Sarah Morris will remain in her position during the transition as a UMKC employee. She would then report to the Friends of KCUR board when the transition is complete.

"Our association has made it possible for us to provide Kansas City audiences with essential news and entertainment programs for decades," Morris said in Monday's release. "But as our industry evolves ever more quickly, this bold move allows us the flexibility to adapt in real time."

The nonprofit, which is in the process of being formed, said it will work “hand-in-hand with station management to ensure that the talented professionals behind the station’s success remain supported throughout this transition.”

Agrawal said in Monday's release that the stations "will continue to operate as usual during the transition period, with no anticipated changes to programming or staffing."

“This is an exciting moment for Kansas City,” Friends of KCUR spokesperson Jonathan Baum said in a news release. “By transitioning to a model of community ownership, we’re ensuring the KCUR and Classical KC remain trusted sources of fact-based, independent news, music and storytelling, while also providing new opportunities to highlight the voices and creativity of our region.”

The radio station reported Monday that ownership of the broadcast licenses for KCUR and Classical KC would be transferred to the new nonprofit.

KCUR first signed on in 1957 in partnership with UMKC. In addition to providing office space, the university has historically provided administrative support to the radio station.

—