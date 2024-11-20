KCZoo announces new $30 million giraffe complex in May 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new giraffe complex at the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium will allow visitors to see giraffes year-round.

Zoo officials announced the construction of the new complex in a news release Wednesday.

In addition to offering guests a chance to see giraffes year-round, the new complex will offer a giraffe feeding experience and updated amenities. The complex will be in the 30-year-old Africa section at the zoo.

The zoo currently has five Masai giraffes.

“They are such unique animals and we want as many guests as possible to be able to see them, so we are thrilled to upgrade this area to offer viewing all year,” Sean Putney, KCZoo executive director/CEO, said Wednesday in a release. “This will be the largest project that has been done in the Africa section since it opened in 1994.”

The current exhibit is limited by both weather conditions and the layout, in which the savanna habitat is separated from the giraffe barn by a quarter mile.

The new exhibit will directly connect the habitat with the outdoor yards. New restrooms and a concession area will provide additional guest amenities.

Zoo officials are hoping to raise $10 million through a fundraising effort. The remaining $20 million would come through the Zoological District.

Learn more about the new complex on the zoo’s website.

