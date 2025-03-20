KDHE: 6 Kansas residents - all under age 18 - confirmed positive for measles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Six Kansas residents - all under the age of 18 - have tested positive for measles in the last four weeks, state heath data showed Thursday.

Data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reveals three juveniles between the ages of 5 and 10, one juvenile under 4-years-old, one juvenile between the ages of 11 and 13 and another juvenile between the ages of 14-17 have all tested positive for the virus.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment

Earlier this month, KDHE officials announced the state’s first case of the year, a patient in Stevens County in extreme southwest Kansas. KDHE said the case was the state’s first since 2018.

Data indicate all six cases are in a combination of Stevens County and adjacent Grant County.

“KDHE, along with the Stevens County Health Department, are notifying individuals who may have been exposed to his case of measles,” KDHE said in the release about last week’s case.

More information about measles, which is a highly infectious disease, is available on KDHE’s website.

