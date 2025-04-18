KDHE investigating potential measles exposure at Clarion Inn hotel in Garden City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is investigating a possible measles exposure earlier this month at a Garden City, Kansas, hotel.

Health officials say members of the public who stayed at the Clarion Inn hotel between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April, 8, and Wednesday, April 9, and between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 10, may have been exposed.

“The measles virus can stay in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours,” KDHE said in a release Friday morning. “Because the measles virus is highly contagious, anyone who visited the Clarion Inn in Garden City…may have been exposed to measles…”

KDHE says anyone who stayed at the hotel should review their vaccination history.

“People who are not vaccinated and have not previously had measles are especially vulnerable to becoming infected,” KDHE said.

The department also advises anyone who stayed at the hotel to monitor their symptoms for 21 days, or through the end of the day on May 1.

The exposure comes as health agencies across several southwest Kansas counties battle a measles outbreak.

Earlier this week, KDHE reported a total of 37 measles cases. Epidemiologists have traced the first few cases in Kansas to the ongoing measles outbreak in Texas and Oklahoma.

More information about the outbreak is available on KDHE's website.

