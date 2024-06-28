Watch Now
KDHE issues advisory for Missouri River due to untreated sewage from flooding

Margery A Beck/AP
A lamp post sits in flood water from heavy rains along the Missouri River in Sioux City, S.D., Monday, June 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Margery A. Beck)
Posted at 11:50 AM, Jun 28, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a stream advisory Friday for the Missouri River.

Ongoing flooding upstream in Nebraska and Iowa has caused bypasses of untreated sewage into the Missouri River.

KDHE said the advisory was issued over concerns of potentially “elevated” levels of E. coli bacteria and other contaminants within the river.

“KDHE advises residents to stay away from the river at this time,” the agency said Friday. “While the high flow conditions continue, do not enter the river.”

It’s not clear how long the advisory will be needed. KDHE says it will monitor upstream flooding and reports from states that wastewater bypasses have ended.

