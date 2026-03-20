KDHE issues air quality advisory due to smoke from prescribed burns in Flint Hills region

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas health officials have issued an air quality health advisory through Saturday afternoon for smoke generated from burning in the Flint Hills region.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued the advisory Friday morning as air quality index readings from around the state rose into the moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups range.

LINK | See air quality readings in your neighborhood

Several sensors across the Kansas City area showed AQI levels in the moderate zone, with one sensor near downtown Kansas City, Missouri, reporting an AQI of 105, putting it in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category.

airnow.gov Air quality index readings from 10:45 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2026.

The smoke is generated from a series of annual prescribed burns in the Flint Hills area southwest of Kansas City. The burns help preserve the tallgrass prairie, control invasive species, offer better forage for cattle and are part of managing the risk for wildfires.

While there are benefits, KDHE says the fires release large amounts of particulate matter and substances that form ozone. Common health problems include burning eyes, runny nose, coughing and illnesses like bronchitis.

KDHE officials advise healthy populations to limit or avoid strenuous outdoor activities, while more vulnerable populations should remain inside.

More information about the fire burning season is available online .

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