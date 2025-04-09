KDHE: Measles cases in Kansas increase to 32; cases clustered in SW Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The number of measles cases in Kansas has increased to 32, according to the April 9 update from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The majority of the cases remain those under the age of 18.

The cases are spread out among eight counties in the southwest part of the state, health officials announced Wednesday. Two of the counties, Finney and Ford, are new on the list and are major population centers in that part of the state. Haskell has the most with eight cases, Stevens County has seven, Kiowa County has six, and the rest have five or fewer.

The state's first reported case, identified in Stevens County on March 13, is linked to the Texas and New Mexico outbreaks based on genetic testing, a state health department spokesperson said. But health officials have not determined how the person was exposed.

