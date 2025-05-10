KDHE reports possible measles exposure at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is reporting a possible measles exposure at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport.
Officials said anyone inside the airport from 6:15 p.m. until 9 p.m. on May 2 may have been exposed to measles.
Officials recommend taking the following steps if you have been exposed:
- Understand if you are susceptible to infection
- Watch for symptoms
- Avoid high-risk settings
- Call a healthcare provider
For more information, visit the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Measles Resource Hub here.
