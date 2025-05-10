Watch Now
KDHE reports possible measles exposure at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport

Annie Rice/AP
A no-contact thermometer, stethoscope and a calendar are seen at the Andrews County Health Department measles clinic in Andrews, Texas.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is reporting a possible measles exposure at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport.

Officials said anyone inside the airport from 6:15 p.m. until 9 p.m. on May 2 may have been exposed to measles.

Officials recommend taking the following steps if you have been exposed:

  • Understand if you are susceptible to infection
  • Watch for symptoms
  • Avoid high-risk settings
  • Call a healthcare provider

For more information, visit the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Measles Resource Hub here.

