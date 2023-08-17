KDHE warns of campylobacter outbreak at restaurant in Garnett, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Health officials announced Thursday they are monitoring an outbreak of Campylobacteriosis cases likely connected to a restaurant in Garnett, Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department are asking anyone who might have visited Trade Winds Bar and Grill between July 14 and Aug. 9 and who later experienced symptoms of diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea or vomiting to complete an online survey.

Health officials say the cause of the infection is usually traced back to the consumption of raw or undercooked poultry or by food that was contaminated by those items.

The restaurant is about 70 miles southwest of Kansas City.

While the infection doesn’t normally pass from person to person, it can if an infected person fails to wash their hands thoroughly after using the restroom or handling food.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture worked with the restaurant earlier this week on proper food safety practices.

Additional information about the outbreak or for those who would like to complete a phone-based version of the story can call 785-448-6559 (for residents in Anderson County) or 877-427-7317 (those outside of Anderson County).

