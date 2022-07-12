KDOC: Lansing Correctional resident dies at facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lansing Correctional Facility resident died Monday, according to a press release.

Jamie Gaius Marshall had been incarcerated since Jan. 15, 2013, due to two drug convictions in 2003 and one rape conviction in 2012.

His cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy but a preliminary assessment indicates his death was not related to COVID-19.

Marshall's death is currently under investigation by the Kansas Department of Corrections and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

