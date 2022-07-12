Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

KDOC: Lansing Correctional resident dies at facility

Lansing Correctional Facility
Lansing Correctional Facility/Facebook
Lansing Correctional Facility
Posted at 4:11 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 17:11:10-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lansing Correctional Facility resident died Monday, according to a press release.

Jamie Gaius Marshall had been incarcerated since Jan. 15, 2013, due to two drug convictions in 2003 and one rape conviction in 2012.

His cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy but a preliminary assessment indicates his death was not related to COVID-19.

Marshall's death is currently under investigation by the Kansas Department of Corrections and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock