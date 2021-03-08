Kansas Department of Labor warns of fraudulent social media, websites

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Labor is warning residents of fraudulent social media accounts and websites attempting to impersonate the department.

The department said anyone who receives messages or comments from such an account should not click on any links provided, but instead report the accounts.

To determine if an account is fraudulent, check the following items:

Name of account for spelling errors or letters replaced by numerals.

Correct handle or username (@KansasDOL)

Likes and followers. KDOL’s Facebook page currently has more than 30,000 followers.

Correct address, email and website.