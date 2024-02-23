Watch Now
KDOT closing both directions of I-635 in Kansas City, Kansas, this weekend

Posted at 2:55 PM, Feb 23, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Demolition of the Metropolitan Avenue bridge over Interstate 635 in Kansas City, Kansas, will close that stretch of the interstate all weekend long.

Kansas Department of Transportation spokesperson Delaney Tholen says crews will close both northbound and southbound lanes of I-635 at 8 p.m. Friday, with the roadway tentatively set to re-open by 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 26.

Motorists who use the stretch of roadway to get around KCK or to and from Interstate 29 to the north should use marked detours utilizing U.S. 69 Highway/18th Street Expressway to get from Interstate 35 to Interstate 70.

  • Northbound I-635 will be closed between Shawnee Drive and Swartz Road.
  • Southbound I-635 will be closed between K-32/Kansas Avenue to Shawnee Drive.
  • All entrance and exit ramps from I-635 and Metropolitan Avenue will be closed.
  • The entrance tramp from Shawnee Drive to NB I-635 will be closed.
  • The ramp from K-32 to southbound I-635 will also be closed.

Detour information:

This weekend’s closure is part of a much larger project, which includes pavement, guardrail and traffic signal work, which is slated for completion in December.

